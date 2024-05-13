Kerry County Manager Moira Murrell has been recommended for appointment as Chief Executive of Cork County Council.

The Public Appointments Service has recommended Ms Murrell for the vacant Cork position.

She has served the full two terms permitted as Kerry Chief Executive.

A statement from Kerry County Council says that as there is a process to be followed, there will be no further comment at this time.

Radio Kerry understands that her last official meetings in Kerry will take place next week.

The role of Kerry Chief Executive would then be advertised.