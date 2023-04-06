Kerry Gardaí encouraging people from all backgrounds to apply to Garda Trainee programme

Being a Garda is a rewarding career, with a number of diverse opportunities, roles and career paths available within the force.

That's the view of Garda Inspector Tim O'Keeffe of the Kerry Garda Division, who was speaking on the national recruitment campaign, which is currently underway;

He says Gardaí are looking to be reflective of Irish society and is encouraging interested people from all backgrounds to apply.

Garda Inspector O’Keeffe says despite some assaults against Gardaí in recent times, measures are being put in place to protect the force.

The deadline for applications to the Garda Trainee programme is 3pm on Friday April 14th

Applications can only be made on the Public Appointments Service website www.publicjobs.ie

Those that apply will be required to be successful at a number of stages which include online assessments and an interview.

Further details on the application process and details on how to apply can be found at here