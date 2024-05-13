Kerry FC captain should be back in training this week

Kerry FC captain Andy Spain should be back in training this week.
The Kingdom skipper has been absent in recent times but will be assessed tonight as the squad prepares to face Wexford on Friday.
Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy
