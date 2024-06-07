Adarabioyo joins Chelsea

Chelsea have signed defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.
The centre-back joins from west London rvials Fulham after his contract at Craven Cottage expired.
He's agreed a four-year deal.
