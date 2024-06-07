Advertisement
Sport

Adarabioyo joins Chelsea

Jun 7, 2024 15:32 By radiokerrysport
Adarabioyo joins Chelsea
Chelsea have signed defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The centre-back joins from west London rvials Fulham after his contract at Craven Cottage expired.

He's agreed a four-year deal.

