Kerry vet warns of influx of XL Bully dogs into Ireland

Jun 7, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Kerry vet warns of influx of XL Bully dogs into Ireland
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
A Kerry vet has warned that Ireland could see an influx of XL Bully dogs, after they were banned in Britain earlier this year.

Danny O'Sullivan's comments come in the wake of a young woman being killed by her own dog - believed to be one of these dangerous breeds -  in Limerick earlier this week.

It was also reported today, that a man and woman were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries after being attacked by a pitbull terrier yesterday.

Mr O'Sullivan, who's based at the All-Care Veterinary practice in Killarney, says anyone who owns a dangerous breed in Ireland, should undergo training and be put on a special register.

But he says it's important that any new legislation that's introduced, must be enforced:

