Over 360 dog attacks recorded in Kerry in the last five years

There have been over 360 (362) dog attacks in Kerry in the past five years.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent full council meeting, in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor for Kenmare, Michael Cahill.

One hundred of the attacks reported since 2018, have been by dogs who are classed as dangerous breeds.

Advertisement

Last year, Kerry County Council received 440 complaints in relation to dogs.

There were 38 attacks by dogs on people in 2022, the lowest figure in the past five years - of these 8 were by animals on the dangerous dogs list.

Meanwhile there were 15 attacks by dogs on pets, 5 of which were by dogs on the dangerous list.

Advertisement

2018 saw the highest number of attacks on people by canines, with 77 cases reported, 22 of which were by dogs deemed to be dangerous, while that year also saw the highest number of attacks by dogs on other pets, with 17 incidents, 5 of which were by dogs on the dangerous list.

The figures were provided in response to a motion raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

There were over 14,700 dogs licences issued in Kerry last year, however Fine Gael councillor Patrick O'Connor– Scarteen, said it was worrying to see only 58 fines relating to dogs were issued. He said those without dog licences need to be fined.

Advertisement

Cllr O'Connor-Scarteen said nationally 320 people were hospitalised for dog bites last year.

He raised a motion that Kerry County Council call upon the relevant Government department, to ensure laws relating to the control of dogs are strictly adhered to and enforced.