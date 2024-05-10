Sceilg Mhichíl will reopen to the public tomorrow for 2024 summer season.

The island is one of just two UNESCO world heritage sites in the country.

The Office of Public Works says opening arrangements can change depending on weather, sea and island conditions.

Visiting outside of these times, when the island is unmanned, is prohibited.

The island is not recommended for children under 12, that visitors should bring drinking water and that dogs or other animals are not allowed.

Anyone planning on visiting should view the Skellig Michael safety video before booking to judge its accessibility.