Advertisement
News

Sceilg Mhichíl opens for summer 2024 season tomorrow

May 10, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Sceilg Mhichíl opens for summer 2024 season tomorrow
Share this article

Sceilg Mhichíl will reopen to the public tomorrow for 2024 summer season.

The island is one of just two UNESCO world heritage sites in the country.

The Office of Public Works says opening arrangements can change depending on weather, sea and island conditions.

Advertisement

Visiting outside of these times, when the island is unmanned, is prohibited.

The island is not recommended for children under 12, that visitors should bring drinking water and that dogs or other animals are not allowed.

Anyone planning on visiting should view the Skellig Michael safety video before booking to judge its accessibility.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man appears in court charged with robbing American tourist in Killarney
Advertisement
Claims man with knife threatened campaigners for Kerry woman running for local election in Dublin
Government accused of allowing other countries steal a march on offshore wind
Advertisement

Recommended

Claims man with knife threatened campaigners for Kerry woman running for local election in Dublin
Man appears in court charged with robbing American tourist in Killarney
Government accused of allowing other countries steal a march on offshore wind
Darkness Into Light walks in Kerry tomorrow
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus