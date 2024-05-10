Claims man with knife threatened campaigners for Kerry woman running for local election in Dublin

Members of a campaign team for a Kerry woman running for local election in Dublin, claim they were threatened by a man with a knife.

Both women in their 20s were hanging posters for the Social Democrats candidate and Tralee native Ellen O'Doherty on Tuesday night in the Smithfield area, before another person stepped in to de-escalate the situation.

They claim a man stepped out of a nearby building and shouted abuse, before taking out a knife and threatening to remove the poster.

Ellen O'Doherty, who is originally from Tralee, is running in the seven seat Dublin North Inner City constituency.

She says they were two friends who were just giving up their time to help out.

