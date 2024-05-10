The government has been accused by the chair of a government taskforce of allowing other countries steal a march on offshore wind.

The independent Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce was established in April 2022 to make recommendations on the economic potential of the Shannon Estuary region in Kerry, Limerick and Clare.

The chair of the taskforce, Barry O'Sullivan says the development of floating offshore wind farms must be prioritised urgently to create high quality jobs, support the existing economy and attract foreign direct future foreign direct investment

Advertisement

He is highly critical of the Minister of the Environment, Eamon Ryan, for seeming to push plans out to 2030 and missing the opportunity being seized by other countries:

Radio Kerry news has contacted the Department of the Environment for comment.