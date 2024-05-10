Advertisement
News

Government accused of allowing other countries steal a march on offshore wind

May 10, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Government accused of allowing other countries steal a march on offshore wind
An unprecedented renewable energy opportunity for Ireland, the Shannon Estuary and the south and west coasts has been unveiled in a major study. Pat Keating, CEO of Shannon Foynes Port and Paul Doherty, MD Gavin &amp; Doherty Geosolutions’ pictured at Foynes Port. The Offshore Wind Potential Study - commissioned by Shannon Foynes Port Company - by specialist geotechnical engineering consultancy Gavin &amp; Doherty Geosolutions Ltd. (GDG) identifies the potential, through capitalising on our unique wind resource and deep-water port, to turn the State into an exporter of energy and generate unprecedented job creation in the process. The report estimates €12billion investment into the Estuary by 2050 under a medium growth scenario and without including export potential to other markets. As the floating wind sector is currently in its infancy, there is no well-established supply chain and this represents an opportunity for Ireland to be first movers in the floating wind sector, the report states. Pic Sean Curtin True Media.
Share this article

The government has been accused by the chair of a government taskforce of allowing other countries steal a march on offshore wind.

The independent Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce was established in April 2022 to make recommendations on the economic potential of the Shannon Estuary region in Kerry, Limerick and Clare.

The chair of the taskforce, Barry O'Sullivan says the development of floating offshore wind farms must be prioritised urgently to create high quality jobs, support the existing economy and attract foreign direct future foreign direct investment

Advertisement

He is highly critical of the Minister of the Environment, Eamon Ryan, for seeming to push plans out to 2030 and missing the opportunity being seized by other countries:

Radio Kerry news has contacted the Department of the Environment for comment.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney councillors say footpath between Páirc Chuimín and Kilcummin would already exist if not for series of "failures"
Advertisement
Darkness Into Light walks in Kerry tomorrow
Engineering works to impact train services to and from Kerry on Saturday
Advertisement

Recommended

Darkness Into Light walks in Kerry tomorrow
Engineering works to impact train services to and from Kerry on Saturday
Killarney councillors say footpath between Páirc Chuimín and Kilcummin would already exist if not for series of "failures"
Survivor says memorial plaque at former Tralee industrial school will shine light at scene of darkest days
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus