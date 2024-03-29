An open letter has been written to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan calling for him to oppose any form of LNG terminal in Ireland.

Shannon LNG has begun engaging in pre-planning consultation with An Bórd Pleanála about the proposed development of a strategic gas emergency reserve facility.

The proposed facility would be a 600 MegaWatt (MW) power plant and 100 MW battery storage system at the company’s 600-acre site in North Kerry, which, it's understood, would be owned and controlled by the state.

Advertisement

The power plant and battery storage system were granted SID status by An Bórd Pleana in November 2023.

In March last year, Shannon LNG was awarded a State contract to deliver 353 MW of electricity generation capacity at its proposed Power Plant.

The power plant was part of a wider planning application for an LNG Terminal on the Shannon estuary; which was refused by ABP in September.

Advertisement

An open letter has now been penned to the Minister for the Environment, calling on him to halt plans for an LNG terminal, state-led or not, which he opened the door to, in last year’s Energy Security Strategy.

The letter, signed by over 140 environmental and civil society groups, says many environmental groups have a big issue with any plans to build a floating LNG facility, claiming it will be met with strong opposition.

The letter claims the proposed terminal is almost identical to the floating storage and regasification unit previously proposed by Shannon LNG.

Advertisement

The letter has also been signed by TDs, Senators, MEPs and county councillors from areas outside Kerry, as well as campaigners, groups, and individuals, from as far as the United States, Canada, South Africa, and Australia.