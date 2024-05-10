A man has appeared in court charged with robbing an elderly American tourist in Killarney.

23-year-old Tomas Starodubcevas of Tudor Lodge, Woodlawn Road, Killarney, faces one charge – that he robbed Andrea Bartlett of €325.

Andrea Bartlett, who is in her 80s, was visiting Killarney as a tourist when the alleged incident happened.

Andrea Bartlett and her husband travelled to Kerry to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary, when she alleges she was attacked on the Port Road in Killarney at 8:30pm on April 22nd.

Last week, Mrs Bartlett wrote a letter, thanking the people of Killarney for their support following the alleged incident.

She said in the letter that she suffered a head injury and broke her right arm during the alleged incident.

Gardaí arrested and charged Tomas Starodubcevas in connection with their investigation into this, and he appeared at Listowel District Court this morning.

He faces one charge, that he robbed Andrea Bartlett of €325, contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

The court heard he made no reply to the charge, but he was fully co-operative with gardaí throughout.

The state did not object to bail, but imposed nine conditions attached to its granting, including that he signs on twice a day at Killarney garda station and observe a curfew at his current address between 10pm and 8am.

Mr Starodubcevas must also surrender his passport, not apply for any new passport or any travel documents during his bail, and must remain within Ireland throughout his bail.

He must also stay out of Killarney National Park and stay away from Port Road in Killarney.

He was remanded on bail to Killarney District Court on 21st May for DPP directions.