Voter turnout in Kerry as high as 34% in some polling stations

Voter turnout in Kerry is as high as 34% in some polling stations this evening.

Polling stations opened at this morning for voters to cast their votes in the local and European elections.

People throughout Kerry will have until 10 o’clock tonight to cast their vote.

77 candidates are contesting the local election in a bid to secure one of the 33 seats on Kerry County Council.

In this area, 23 candidates have put their name forward for the European elections; Kerry is part of the Ireland South EU constituency.

Before 5pm, a number of polling stations in Kerry were reporting turnout of over 30%; it was around 16% at lunchtime, according to figures from the county registrar's office.

In Listowel voter turnout stands at 25.6% this evening, while it’s 31.2% in Kilgarvan, 31% in Castleisland and 34% in Cahersiveen.

In Killorglin voter turnout stands at 27% this evening, while it’s just over 30% in Killarney, it’s 34% in Dingle and 26% in Tralee.

In Kerry, over 127,000 people are eligible to vote in today’s local election, while more than 120,000 people can vote in the European election.

Polling stations remain open throughout the county until 10pm and voters are being reminded to bring ID to their polling station, alongside their polling information card.