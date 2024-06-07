Advertisement
News

Voter turnout in Kerry around 16% this lunchtime

Jun 7, 2024 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Voter turnout in Kerry around 16% this lunchtime
Share this article

The turnout in Kerry in the local and European elections is now estimated to be at around 16% this lunchtime.

Voting in both elections got underway this morning and people have until 10 o’clock tonight to cast their votes.

77 candidates are contesting the local election in a bid to secure one of the 33 seats on Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

In this area, 23 candidates have put their name forward for the European elections; Kerry is part of the Ireland South EU constituency.

In Kerry, over 127,000 people are eligible to vote in today’s local election, while more than 120,000 people can vote in the European election.

As of lunchtime, figures provided from the county registrar’s office show overall turnout in Listowel is at 12.4%, in Kilgarvan it stands at 17% while turnout in Castleisland is at 15%.

Advertisement

In Killorglin, voter turnout is at 17%, while it’s at 15% in Killarney.

Voter turnout in Dingle stands at 18% and in Tralee it’s at 12%.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Chamber Alliance wins Chambers Ireland Award for Biodiversity and Sustainability
Advertisement
Kerry County Council seeks planning for water activities facility in West Kerry
Man facing drugs, dangerous driving and damage to Killarney garda car charges remanded on bail
Advertisement

Recommended

English out of European Championships
Leinster and Ulster name sides for quarter-final clash
Teams named for provincial finals
2 Scratch Cups this weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus