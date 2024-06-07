Voter turnout in Kerry around 16% this lunchtime

The turnout in Kerry in the local and European elections is now estimated to be at around 16% this lunchtime.

Voting in both elections got underway this morning and people have until 10 o’clock tonight to cast their votes.

77 candidates are contesting the local election in a bid to secure one of the 33 seats on Kerry County Council.

In this area, 23 candidates have put their name forward for the European elections; Kerry is part of the Ireland South EU constituency.

In Kerry, over 127,000 people are eligible to vote in today’s local election, while more than 120,000 people can vote in the European election.

As of lunchtime, figures provided from the county registrar’s office show overall turnout in Listowel is at 12.4%, in Kilgarvan it stands at 17% while turnout in Castleisland is at 15%.

In Killorglin, voter turnout is at 17%, while it’s at 15% in Killarney.

Voter turnout in Dingle stands at 18% and in Tralee it’s at 12%.