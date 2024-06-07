Shareholder in Rose of Tralee company alleges shareholder oppression

A shareholder in the company operating the Rose of Tralee International Festival has taken a legal action alleging shareholder oppression by its CEO and by another director.

The action, arising from concerns by Richard Henggeler over the conduct of the affairs of Kerry Rose Festival Ltd, with registered offices at Denny Street, Tralee, comes just months before this year’s festival is due to open.

The case is the second set of High Court proceedings initiated by Mr Henggeler, who is the father of a former Rose of Tralee contestant, and a shareholder in Kerry Rose Festival Ltd since 2014.

His first set of proceedings, filed in early May, is aimed at securing the return of money allegedly loaned by him to the company whose latest published accounts show loans from shareholders amounted to €96,414 as of March 31st, 2022.

The Irish Times reports that his second case, filed on Friday, alleges shareholder oppression by Anthony O’Gara, chief executive of Kerry Rose Festival Ltd and a local businessman. Mr Henggeler also alleges shareholder oppression by another director of the company, John McCarthy, who is an accountant.

The respondents to the second set of proceedings, taken under section 212 of the Companies Act, are the company, Mr O’Gara and Mr McCarthy.

