Welsh Wizards on their way to Kerry

Kerry Motor Club have attracted an unprecedented Welsh entry for its forthcoming Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally.

The rally will form one of the main events in the recently launched ‘An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry’ festival that runs for the entire month of October.

Part of Kerry Motor Club’s deal with the organisers of An Turas Mór is that the club would promote the event overseas and their hard work is beginning to pay dividends with several Welsh drivers either already confirmed for the event or in the process of placing an entry.

Well-known historic rally competitor Berrian Richards has already placed an entry in his Ford Escort Mk2. He is part of the Melvyn Evan Motorsport Team from mid-Wales and team boss Mel Evans, a former Circuit of Kerry Rally winner is expected to place an entry too.

Lyr Jones made his Kerry Winter Rally debut last year and after a successful run in Wexford recently he has confirmed his intention to return to Kerry in October.

Other drivers like Wayne Evans, son of another Circuit of Kerry Rally winner, Gwyndaf, is also talking to club officials and has expressed an interest in making his Kerry Winter Rally debut this season.

The Kerry Motor Club event runs a few weeks before neighbouring club Killarney and District Motor Club’s Killarney Historic Rally and the Tralee-based club has offered to store rally cars and vans in a secure area between both events if overseas crews wish to participate in both rallies.

Anyone wishing to avail of this free offer should contact Sean Moriarty on 00 353 87 6771019. The rally is expected to have a capacity entry and early booking is advised.

ONLINE ENTRY LINK: https://bit.ly/3AN7qOC

The Welsh entries are in addition to an entry already received from the London Irish Motor Club. London-based Galway driver Sean Walsh was one of the first competitors to enter the rally in his Ford Fiesta ST.