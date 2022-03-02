Advertisement
Sport

Welsh Open action continues this evening

Mar 2, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen and Fergal O'Brien both bid for a place in the last 16 at the Welsh Open this evening.

Antrim native Allen meets Joe Perry in Newport, while Dubliner O'Brien goes up against Jimmy Roberston.

