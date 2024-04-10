Wednesday's Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6A, Venue: Fossa, (Round 1), Fossa 3-9 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-12
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League
Kilmoyley 4 - 15 Firies 1 - 2
Crotta O'Neill's 4 - 7 Rathmore 1 - 2
Last night's Kerry LGFA Minor County League
Division 1A Castleisland Desmonds 2-08 v Southern Gaels 3-08
Division 1B Ballymac 5-10 v Glenflesk 2-08
Division 4 Fossa 4-13 v Moyvane/Duagh - 7-12
Division 5 Kilcummin/Currow 6-06 v AnnascaulCastlegregory 5-11
Fixtures tonight:
LGFA Minor County League:
Division 5
Beale v Austin Stacks in Ballybunion Thursday 11th at 7pm
Division 4
Na Gaeil v Firies in farranfore Wednesday 10th at 7pm
Division 6
Finuge/St Senans v John Mitcheals in Mountcoal Thursday April 11th at 7pm
Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 8
Thu, 11 Apr,
Thu, 11 Apr, Venue: Pirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets), (Round 5), Listowel Emmets V Austin Stacks 19:00, Ref: Denny F O Sullivan
Credit Union SHL Division 2A
Wed, 10 Apr, Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Round 1), Rathmore V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:00,
Wed, 10 Apr, Venue: Abbeydorney, (Round 1), Causeway V Abbeydorney 19:00,