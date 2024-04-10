Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures

Tuesday 9th April
John Murphy Cup Semi-Finals
Listowel Celtic A 1-4 Park A
U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Cup Q/F
Mastergeeha A 4-0 Castleisland A
Advertisement
Fixtures Tonight:
Wednesday 10th April
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v LB Rovers A 6:15pm
Tuesday 9th April
John Murphy Cup Semi-Finals
Listowel Celtic A 1-4 Park A
U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Cup Q/F
Mastergeeha A 4-0 Castleisland A
Fixtures Tonight:
Wednesday 10th April
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v LB Rovers A 6:15pm
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus