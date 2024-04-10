Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures

Apr 10, 2024 10:33 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Tuesday 9th April

John Murphy Cup Semi-Finals
Listowel Celtic A 1-4 Park A

U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Cup Q/F
Mastergeeha A 4-0 Castleisland A

Fixtures Tonight:

Wednesday 10th April

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v LB Rovers A 6:15pm

Wednesday's Local GAA Results and Fixtures
