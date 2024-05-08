Advertisement
Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

May 8, 2024 10:51 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League

Ballyduff 0 - 9 Crotta O’Neills 0 - 6
Causeway 8 - 4 Ballyheigue 2 - 8
St. Brendan's 5 - 14 Dr. Crokes 2 - 4
Tralee Parnell's 3 - 6 Rathmore 1 - 2

LGFA Minor County League – Tuesday 7th May

Division 6 – Round 4
Listowel Emmets 2-09 -v- Ballyduff 6-09

Division 5 – Round 4
Beale 4-08 -v- Kilcummin/Currow 3-06
Austin Stacks 7-07 -v- Churchill 1-08

Division 4 – Round 4
Firies 7-08 -v- Killarney Legion 3-14
Na Geail 2-10 -v- Fossa 3-09

Division 3 – Round 4
Beaufort 6-15 -v- Dr Crokes 5-10

Division 1 S/F’s
Southern Gaels 3-11 -v- Cromane 2-08
Ballymac 1-07 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 2-13

==============================
Fixtures:

Credit Union SHL Division 2A

Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Round 5), Rathmore V Causeway at 7
Caherslee (Tralee), (Round 5), Tralee Parnells V St Brendan's 7.15

Credit Union SHL Division 2B
Venue: Ardfert, (Round 2), Ladys Walk V St Brendan's at 7

================================

U-15 Co League Div/1 (Cup)
(Semi-Final), Keel/Listry V Killarney Legion 19:00,
(Semi-Final), Firies V Laune Rangers 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/2 (Cup)
(Semi-Final), Austin Stacks V An Ghaeltacht 19:00,
(Semi-Final), John Mitchels V Kilcummin 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/3 (Cup)
(Semi-Final), Finuge V Cordal 19:00,
(Semi-Final), Milltown/Castlemaine V Glenflesk/ Kilgarvan 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/4 (Cup)
(Semi-Final), Dr. Crokes V Ardfert Football Club 19:00,
(Semi-Final), Kenmare Shamrocks V Churchill 19:15,

U-15 Co League Div/4 (Shield)
(Semi-Final), Beaufort V Ballymacelligott 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/5 (Cup)
(Semi-Final), Moyvane/Tarbert V Dromid/Waterville 19:00,
(Semi-Final), Spa Killarney V Ballyduff 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/6 (Cup)
(Semi-Final), Na Fianna V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 19:00,
(Semi-Final), Fossa V Gneeveguilla 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/7 (Cup)
(Semi-Final), Duagh V Annascaul/Lispole 19:00,
(Semi-Final), Castlegregory GAA Club V Castleisland Desmonds 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/8 (Cup)
(Semi-Final), Northern Gaels V Dingle 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/8 (Shield)
(Semi-Final), Scartaglin V Currow 19:00,
(Semi-Final), St. Michaels/ Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers V Renard/St Marys/Valentia 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/11 (Shield)
(Quarter-Final), Kilcummin V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:00,

May 8, 2024 10:54
