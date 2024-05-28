Frisch doubtful for final URC game

Munster could be without Antoine Frisch for their final regular season game in the URC.

The centre - who'll leave this summer to join Toulon - has had a scan on a leg injury, making him a doubt for Saturday's clash with Ulster at Thomond Park.

Peter O'Mahony, Joey Carbery and John Hodnett have all returned to training and appear to be on course to play this weekend.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Munster attacking coach Mike Prendergast has been speaking on Simon Zebo following his retirement announcement.

Munster teammate Craig Casey has also paid tribute to Zebo.