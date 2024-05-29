Advertisement
News

Second man arrested as part of investigation into fatal North Kerry assault released without charge

May 29, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Second man arrested as part of investigation into fatal North Kerry assault released without charge
Share this article

A man, aged in his 20s, arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal North Kerry assault has been released without charge.

Gerard Kennelly was found with fatal injuries in Knockanure village in the early hours of Monday morning; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s on Monday afternoon and he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984; he was the second person arrested in the investigation.

Advertisement

He has since been released without charge and Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Trial of six men charged with murder of man in Tralee graveyard to begin today
Advertisement
Man charged in relation to fatal North Kerry stabbing refused bail
Ireland South candidate calls on government to end sub-minimum wage rates for young people
Advertisement

Recommended

3 Irish Boxers In The Ring Today
World No.1 In Action Today
Man Utd Legend Believes Ten Hag Could Go
Conference League Final Tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus