Second man arrested as part of investigation into fatal North Kerry assault released without charge

A man, aged in his 20s, arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal North Kerry assault has been released without charge.

Gerard Kennelly was found with fatal injuries in Knockanure village in the early hours of Monday morning; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s on Monday afternoon and he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984; he was the second person arrested in the investigation.

He has since been released without charge and Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.