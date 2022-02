Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated NUIG Maree 93-79 in the Men’s Super League.

Division 1 saw Scotts Lakers St Pauls beat Portlaoise Panthers 83-70.

Today Scotts Lakers St Pauls are away to IT Carlow at 3.

St. Mary's Castleisland are away to Limerick Celtics at 5 today in the Quarter Final of the Women’s U18 National Cup.