James Wade is out of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The eighth seed suffered a 3-2 defeat to Jim Williams last night.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Luke Humphries had to come from 2-sets to nil down to beat Florian Hempel.

And Gary Anderson had to dig deep to beat Madars Razma 3-1.

Today is the final day of action at Alexandra Palace prior to Christmas, and Brendan Dolan helps get things rolling this afternoon.

The Fermanagh man goes up against Jimmy Hendriks.