Kerry today contest Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Platinum Series

Kerry today contest Stage 1 of the Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Platinum Series.
They have 3 games at Padraig Pearses in Roscommon:
Kerry -v- Tyrone – 1.00
Kerry -v- Galway – 3.00
Kerry -v- Carlow – 5.00
