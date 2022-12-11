Advertisement
Victories For Kerry Superleague Sides

Dec 11, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrysport
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have found the winning touch again in the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Superleague.

The defending champions were convincing winners away to Bright St Vincents with a 93 points to 77 victory.

Flexachem KCYMS also had a big win in the Superleague with a 115 to 70 points home victory at home to UCD Marian.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men's National League, both Killarney sides suffered home defeats.

Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney to Moy Tolka Rovers on a 102-91 scoreline while Killarney Cougars lost to Limerick Celtics 106-53.

