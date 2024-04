World champion Max Verstappen's set the fastest time in practice at Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix.

But, rain meant the second session was pretty much meaningless.

Verstappen led the opening race from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez with Britain's Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton 4th & 5th respectively.

Advertisement

McLaren's Oscar Piastri topped the weather affected second practice but was one of only three drivers to set a flying lap time.