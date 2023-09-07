Advertisement
US Open Semi Final Pairings

Sep 7, 2023 10:29 By radiokerrysport
US Open Semi Final Pairings
Sep 7, 2023
Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive form as she booked her place in the semi-finals of the US Open.

The second seed, who'll become the world number one on Monday, eased to a straight sets victory over China's Qinwen Zheng.

She's reached at least the last four of all the Grand Slam tournaments in 2023.

Home favourite Madison Keys advanced to the last four after her straight sets victory over Marketa Vondrousova.

In the men's
Carlos Alcaraz is also through to the semi-finals
The world number one accounted for the challenge of Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

