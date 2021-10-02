United-Everton first up in Premier League today

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has complained about the scheduling of today’s lunchtime kick-off.

They play Everton at Old Trafford, having been in Champions League action at the same venue on Wednesday evening.

After last week’s defeat to Manchester City, Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge from 3.

Advertisement

Norwich are still seeking their first points of the season as they go to Burnley.

Leeds entertain Watford, and Wolves take on Newcastle.

While at 5.30, Brighton play Arsenal.