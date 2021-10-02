Advertisement
Sport

United-Everton first up in Premier League today

Oct 2, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
United-Everton first up in Premier League today United-Everton first up in Premier League today
Share this article

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has complained about the scheduling of today’s lunchtime kick-off.

They play Everton at Old Trafford, having been in Champions League action at the same venue on Wednesday evening.

After last week’s defeat to Manchester City, Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge from 3.

Advertisement

Norwich are still seeking their first points of the season as they go to Burnley.

Leeds entertain Watford, and Wolves take on Newcastle.

While at 5.30, Brighton play Arsenal.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus