United end Arsenal's unbeaten start

Manchester United ended Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 victory at home to the Premier League leaders yesterday.

Marcus Rashford scored twice after a debut goal for Antony at Old Trafford, just days after completing his move from Ajax.

United manager Erik ten Hag says he was very pleased with his new signing

Advertisement

The Gunners stay on top of the table despite the loss, while United are now up to fifth.

Elsewhere, Brighton heaped more pressure on Brendan Rodgers with a 5-2 win over Leicester City.

==

Advertisement

There's one game in the English Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough play host to Sunderland with kick off at the Riverside Stadium at 8pm.