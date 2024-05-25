Advertisement
Sport

Celtic have chance to secure more silverware today

May 25, 2024 09:26 By radiokerrysport
Celtic have the chance to secure more silverware today.

Brendan Rodgers' side will look to add the Scottish Cup to their league title.

Kick off for the final at Hampden Park is at 3pm.

