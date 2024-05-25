Celtic have chance to secure more silverware today

Celtic have the chance to secure more silverware today.
Brendan Rodgers' side will look to add the Scottish Cup to their league title.
Kick off for the final at Hampden Park is at 3pm.
Advertisement
Celtic have the chance to secure more silverware today.
Brendan Rodgers' side will look to add the Scottish Cup to their league title.
Kick off for the final at Hampden Park is at 3pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus