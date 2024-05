Women's Premier Division leaders Galway United are away to Shamrock Rovers this evening.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.35pm.

The day's action begins at 2pm, with the meeting of Shelbourne and Cork City.

From 5, Peamount go up against DLR Waves while there's a 6 o'clock start for Wexford versus Treaty United.

At 7pm, Sligo Rovers welcome Athlone Town to the Showgrounds.