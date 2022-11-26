Advertisement
Ulster win; Munster host Connacht today

Nov 26, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
A pair of tries from Tom Stewart helped Ulster on their way to a 36-points to 15 bonus point win over Zebre last night.

The win moves Dan McFarland’s side to within three points of Leinster at the top of the United Rugby Championship.

Munster and Connacht welcome back their international contingent for tonight’s inter-pro at Thomond Park.

Kick-off there is at 7.35.

Table-toppers Leinster are in action this afternoon - Ronan Kelleher returns to the front row for their date with Glasgow Warriors.

There’s a 3.15 start at the RDS.

There’s also one final burst of autumn international action today.

First up, Wales will look to end a largely disappointing month on a high when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in Cardiff.

England and South Africa are both seeking just a second win of the autumn when they meet at Twickenham.

Kick-off there is at 5.30.

