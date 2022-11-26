Ulster win; Munster host Connacht today

A pair of tries from Tom Stewart helped Ulster on their way to a 36-points to 15 bonus point win over Zebre last night.

The win moves Dan McFarland’s side to within three points of Leinster at the top of the United Rugby Championship.

====

Munster and Connacht welcome back their international contingent for tonight’s inter-pro at Thomond Park.

Kick-off there is at 7.35.

Table-toppers Leinster are in action this afternoon - Ronan Kelleher returns to the front row for their date with Glasgow Warriors.

There’s a 3.15 start at the RDS.

=====

There’s also one final burst of autumn international action today.

First up, Wales will look to end a largely disappointing month on a high when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in Cardiff.

England and South Africa are both seeking just a second win of the autumn when they meet at Twickenham.

Kick-off there is at 5.30.