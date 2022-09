Ulster put 7 tries on the Scarlets in their URC clash this afternoon.

Dan McFarland's secured a bonus point win with an entertaining 55-39 victory in Wales.

John Cooney crossed over twice for the Irish side.

Connacht fell to a 38-15 loss away to the Stormers.

A red card for substitute Bundee Aki meant Andy Friend's men played the majority of the second half with 14 players.