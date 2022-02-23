Advertisement
Ulster sign Frank Bradshaw Ryan

Feb 23, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Ulster have signed second row Frank Bradshaw Ryan ahead of next season.

The Limerick-born 26-year-old joins from French club Nevers (pr: nev-air).

He'll link up with the province in the summer and has agreed a 1-year deal.

