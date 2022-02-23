Ulster sign Frank Bradshaw Ryan

Ulster have signed second row Frank Bradshaw Ryan ahead of next season.
The Limerick-born 26-year-old joins from French club Nevers (pr: nev-air).
He'll link up with the province in the summer and has agreed a 1-year deal.
Advertisement
Ulster have signed second row Frank Bradshaw Ryan ahead of next season.
The Limerick-born 26-year-old joins from French club Nevers (pr: nev-air).
He'll link up with the province in the summer and has agreed a 1-year deal.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus