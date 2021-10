Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan believes the period between the League and Championship was the foundation of their All-Ireland Football success.

The Red Hand lifted Sam Maguire for the first time since 2008 this summer, overcoming Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Kerry and Mayo along the way.

They went into the Championship after shipping six goals to Kerry in a League match in June, and Logan says they worked hard to rectify things after that