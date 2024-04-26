Free workshops provide Ukrainians living in Kerry with information on local elections

Free workshops will take this weekend to provide Ukrainians living in Kerry with information on the local elections.

These workshops will take place tomorrow in Dingle and Tralee.

The aim is to give the new Ukrainian community in Kerry with knowledge about the local political system and the work of local authorities.

It will also help people register to vote.

Workshops will take place at 10.30am at An Diseart, Green Street, Farrannakilla, Dingle and in Áras an Phobail at the Community room Croílár na Mistéalach, V92 CRW8 at 3pm tmorrow.

To register contact 087 470 04 70 or [email protected].