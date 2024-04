The FAI has confirmed John O'Shea will remain on as Republic of Ireland interim team head coach for the June friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.

The former Manchester United defender also took charge for the matches against Belgium and Switzerland in March.

O'Shea will be assisted once again by Paddy McCarthy and Glenn Whelan.

But Brian Kerr will not be able to link up as technical advisor to the team due to prior commitments.