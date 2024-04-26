Primary school children go behind the scenes at Killarney

To launch their 2024 racing season which gets underway on Sunday May 12, school children from St Oliver's Primary School and Presentation Monastery National School took part in a special Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Racing Juniors education day at Killarney Racecourse on Thursday, April 25.

150 fifth and sixth class primary school children got to go behind the scenes at Killarney Racecourse and meet Tralee-based trainer Tom Cooper who explained what his job entails as a racehorse trainer as well as a typical day-to-day routine for his racehorses, their exercise schedule and diet, and how he prepares them to run in a race.

Jockey Gary Noonan brought the children into the weighroom to show them the jockeys’ changing room and the kit jockeys wear and use on race days including boots, back-protector, helmet and saddle.

Track Supervisor Mike O’Connor took the children on a course walk to see first-hand how the team prepare the track for a race meeting. In addition, farrier Timmy MacGillycuddy with his horse Nancy, was on hand to give children a demonstration.

Killarney Racecourse Chairman Billy O’Sullivan, said: “We were delighted to host our HRI Juniors education day on Thursday and welcome pupils from St Oliver's Primary School and Presentation Monastery National School to Killarney Racecourse ahead of our 2024 season, which gets underway with our May Festival on Sunday May 12 for three days.

“The HRI Juniors education days are a great opportunity for the next generation to learn about the horse racing industry, see behind the scenes of a racecourse and understand the variety of jobs available which amount to over 30,000 nationally in the racing and breeding industry. We look forward to welcoming more schools to Killarney Racecourse in the future.”

The objective of the HRI Racing Juniors education days is to encourage an affinity with racehorses among the younger generation and demonstrate the variety of careers available in the racing and breeding industry in Ireland.

HRI Racing Juniors education days are free to attend. To register your school’s interest for a HRI Racing Juniors education day at your local racecourse in 2024, please email: [email protected].