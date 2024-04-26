Munster team named for clash against Emirates Lions

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s URC Round 15 clash against Emirates Lions in Johannesburg.

There is one change to the side that beat Bulls last weekend as Seán O’Brien makes his first start at inside centre for Munster on his 16th appearance of the campaign.

Full-back Simon Zebo and wingers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly start together in the back three.

Advertisement

O’Brien and Antoine Frisch partner up in midfield for the first time with Conor Murray and Jack Crowley in the half-backs.

The pack is unchanged with Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer in the front row. Archer, Munster’s most-capped player of all-time, makes his 280th Munster appearance.

RG Snyman and captain Tadhg Beirne continue their partnership in the engine room with Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue completing the side.

Advertisement

Eoghan Clarke, John Wycherley and Oli Jager provide the front row back-up with Tom Ahern and Gavin Coombes completing the forward cover.

Craig Casey, Joey Carbery and Mike Haley are the backline replacements. Haley is in line for his first appearance off the bench for Munster on his 103rd appearance.

Casey was removed against Bulls last week following a HIA. He has followed the protocols and returned to training on Tuesday having remained symptom-free throughout.

Advertisement

John Hodnett misses out due to a leg knock.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Seán O'Brien, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O'Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, Mike Haley.

Advertisement

Sam Prendergast will start at out-half for Leinster in their meeting with the DHL Stormers in the United Rugby Championship tomorrow.

And Connacht have made four changes for the trip to the Dragons, with Denis Buckley, Tiernan O'Halloran, Cian Prendergast and Gavin Thornbury all coming into the side.

Tonight, Ulster host Benetton from 7.35.