Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

U12 Girls Premier North
Park 0-0 Listowel
U14 Girls Premier
Dingle 0-2 MEK
Ava Harty with a brace
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare 4-0 Milltown AFC
Ben Leonard with a hat trick, Alan Harrington also got on the scoresheet
Today:
U15 Mary Lyne Cup
Inter Kenmare v Listowel Celtic 7.00
U13 Boy’s Div 2 North
Dingle v Camp 7.00
U15 Healy Family Shield
Killarney Athletic B v Listowel Celtic A 6.45
U15 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare v Tralee Dynamos 6.30