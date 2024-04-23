Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

Apr 23, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
U12 Girls Premier North

Park 0-0 Listowel

U14 Girls Premier

Dingle 0-2 MEK

Ava Harty with a brace

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Inter Kenmare 4-0 Milltown AFC

Ben Leonard with a hat trick, Alan Harrington also got on the scoresheet

Today:

U15 Mary Lyne Cup

Inter Kenmare v Listowel Celtic 7.00

U13 Boy’s Div 2 North

Dingle v Camp 7.00

U15 Healy Family Shield

Killarney Athletic B v Listowel Celtic A 6.45

U15 Boy’s Premier

Inter Kenmare v Tralee Dynamos 6.30

