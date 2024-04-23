Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Central Region Football League
Round 2
Division 1A:
Ballymacelligott 2-13 Austin Stacks 1-08
Churchill 3-19 Laune Rangers 5-6
Division 1B:
John Mitchels 1-12 Na Gaeil 1-15
Division 3:
An Ghaeltacht 5-11 Annascaul/Lispole 3-12
Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 5-10 Ardfert 2-07
Milltown/Castlemaine 7-09 St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig 6-12
Division 4:
Castlegregory 2-12 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-09
Dingle 0-9 Dromid/Waterville 4-10
East Kerry Minor Football League
Round 1
Division 1
Rathmore 4 - 14 Spa 0 - 15
Division 2
Firies 2 - 12 Glenflesk 6 - 13
Cordal 0 - 5 V Kilcummin 7 - 13
Division 3
Legion B 6 - 9 V Gneeveguilla 2 - 9
North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 1
Division 1
Listowel Emmets A 3-10 Tarbert/ Ballylongford 0-08
Ladies County U14 Football League
Spa 1-4 -v- Austin Stacks 5-7
Duagh 6-11 -v- St Pats 2-05
Minor County League
Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-13 -v- Beale 2-08
North Kerry Ladies
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16s
Division 1
Churchill 4-05 v Abbeydorney 6-03
Division 2
Austin Stacks 1-06 v Kerins O Rahillys 2-12
Division 3
Moyvane 2-08 v John Mitchell’s 1-08
Division 4
Knock/brosna 6-16 v Ballymac 1-10
County Under 13 hurling league
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 7 - 11 Firies 2 - 5
Today:
Credit Union SFL
Division 6B
Kenmare Shamrocks home to Spa Killarney 7:15
Ladies football
U14 County League
ISG -v- Laune Rangers - Dromore 7.00
Listowel Emmets -v- Southern Gaels - 7:00
Minor County League
Abbeydorney -v- CastleIsland Desmonds - 7-30
Churchill -v- Kilcummin/Currow – 7-00
North Kerry Ladies
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Go Games
Group 4 ; Duagh v Shannonsice Tarbert @ 7-00
Group 5 ; Kerins O Rahillys v Churchill @ 6-30
Austin Stacks Black v Na Gaeil @ 6-30
Group 6 ; St Pats v Churchill Black @ 6-30