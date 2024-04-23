Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 23, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Central Region Football League

Round 2

Division 1A:

Ballymacelligott 2-13 Austin Stacks 1-08

Churchill 3-19 Laune Rangers 5-6

Division 1B:

John Mitchels 1-12 Na Gaeil 1-15

Division 3:

An Ghaeltacht 5-11 Annascaul/Lispole 3-12

Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 5-10 Ardfert 2-07

Milltown/Castlemaine 7-09 St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig 6-12

Division 4:

Castlegregory 2-12 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-09

Dingle 0-9 Dromid/Waterville 4-10

East Kerry Minor Football League

Round 1

Division 1

Rathmore 4 - 14 Spa 0 - 15

Division 2

Firies 2 - 12 Glenflesk 6 - 13

Cordal 0 - 5 V Kilcummin 7 - 13

Division 3

Legion B 6 - 9 V Gneeveguilla 2 - 9

North Kerry Minor Football League

Round 1

Division 1

Listowel Emmets A 3-10 Tarbert/ Ballylongford 0-08

Ladies County U14 Football League

Spa 1-4 -v- Austin Stacks 5-7

Duagh 6-11 -v- St Pats 2-05

Minor County League

Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-13 -v- Beale 2-08

North Kerry Ladies

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16s

Division 1

Churchill 4-05 v Abbeydorney 6-03

Division 2

Austin Stacks 1-06 v Kerins O Rahillys 2-12

Division 3

Moyvane 2-08 v John Mitchell’s 1-08

Division 4

Knock/brosna 6-16 v Ballymac 1-10

County Under 13 hurling league

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 7 - 11 Firies 2 - 5

Today:

Credit Union SFL

Division 6B

Kenmare Shamrocks home to Spa Killarney 7:15

Ladies football

U14 County League

ISG -v- Laune Rangers - Dromore 7.00

Listowel Emmets -v- Southern Gaels - 7:00

Minor County League

Abbeydorney -v- CastleIsland Desmonds - 7-30

Churchill -v- Kilcummin/Currow – 7-00

North Kerry Ladies

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12

Go Games

Group 4 ; Duagh v Shannonsice Tarbert @ 7-00

Group 5 ; Kerins O Rahillys v Churchill @ 6-30

Austin Stacks Black v Na Gaeil @ 6-30

Group 6 ; St Pats v Churchill Black @ 6-30

