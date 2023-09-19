Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 19, 2023 08:16 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
South Kerry Under 15 Football League Final
Waterville - Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses 3.13 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 0.8

North Kerry U15 Division 1 Shield Final
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Tarbert 6. 10 Ballyduff 3. 08

U15 Championship draw
First named has home advantage

DIVISION 1
Semi Finals
St. Senans v Finuge
Tarbert v Duagh or Listowel Emmets A.

DIVISION 2
Semi Finals
Listowel Emmets B v Ballyduff or Knock/Brosna
Moyvane or Beale v Nth Gaels.

North Kerry Ladies Football
Wadding’s Butchers Under 16 Division 3
Ballyduff 3-06 v Finuge/St Senans 2-07

TODAY

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Round 2
St. Brendan's host Lixnaw @ 6.15

North Kerry Under 14 A Championship
First named at home
6.30
Ballyduff v Kilmoyley
Lixnaw v Abbeydorney

North Kerry Ladies Football
Wadding’s Butchers Under 16
Division 1
Churchill v Abbeydorney @ 6-30

