Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

South Kerry Under 15 Football League Final
Waterville - Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses 3.13 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 0.8
North Kerry U15 Division 1 Shield Final
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Tarbert 6. 10 Ballyduff 3. 08
U15 Championship draw
First named has home advantage
DIVISION 1
Semi Finals
St. Senans v Finuge
Tarbert v Duagh or Listowel Emmets A.
DIVISION 2
Semi Finals
Listowel Emmets B v Ballyduff or Knock/Brosna
Moyvane or Beale v Nth Gaels.
North Kerry Ladies Football
Wadding’s Butchers Under 16 Division 3
Ballyduff 3-06 v Finuge/St Senans 2-07
TODAY
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Round 2
St. Brendan's host Lixnaw @ 6.15
North Kerry Under 14 A Championship
First named at home
6.30
Ballyduff v Kilmoyley
Lixnaw v Abbeydorney
North Kerry Ladies Football
Wadding’s Butchers Under 16
Division 1
Churchill v Abbeydorney @ 6-30