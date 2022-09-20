Advertisement
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 20, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats
Under 13
District Semi-Final
Tralee District 1-09 v Feale Gaeils 1-05

Wadding’s Butchers
Under 16
Division 4
Finuge/St Senans 4-05 v Castlegregory 3-17

South Kerry Under 15 Football Championships

A Semi Final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 6.16 St. Michaels/Foilmore 3.6

B Semi Final
St. Mary's/Reenard 2.9 Skellig Rangers/Valentia 1.10

Today:

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League Sponsored by Timberland, Kitchens & Flooring
Div 3
Na Gaeil B V Ballymac B in Na Gaeil at 6

