Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 11, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Ladies Senior Club Football League
sponsored by Corrib Oil

Finals

Division 1
Southern Gaels 1-10 -v- 0-14 Na Gaeil

Division 3
Finuge/St Senans 3-08 -v- MKL Gaels 6-08

Division 5
Abbeydorney -v- Fossa; Abandoned due to injury

Division 6
Southern Gaels B 2-10 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 1-14

Division 7
Annascaul/Castlegregory 1-07 -v- 3-11 Kerins O'Rahillys

Relegation playoffs

Division 1
Dr Crokes 2-15 -v- 2-17 Rathmore AET

Division 3
Spa 1-08 -v- 1-07 Kilcummin

Back games

Division 2 - Round 3
Beaufort 3-08 -v- 0-05 Corca Dhuibhne

Division 4 - Round 3
Laune Rangers 2-09 -v- 0-08 Austin Stacks

U14s

Div 1
Southern Gaels 3-17 MKL Gaels 2-08

Div 3
Kilcummin 5-03 Churchill 5-11

Div 4
Moyvane 6-09 Glenflesk 5-08

Div 7
Dr Crokes 4-10 Beale 5-01

Laune Rangers 2-08 John Mitchels 4-06

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Austin Stacks C 1-11 v Annascaul B 3-10

North Kerry U13 Football League
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Group A
Ballyduff B 0.01 Listowel A 4.13

North Kerry U15 Football League
Division 2
Knock Brosna 3. 10 Duagh 4. 11

Mid Kerry Junior League
Sponsored by Trophy World. Tralee
Keel 2-15. Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-13.

TODAY:

East Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by kerry physiotherapy clinic killarney
Round 1
First named at home

Division 1
Rathmore V Glenflesk @ 8
Gneeveguilla V Dr. Crokes @ 7.30

Division 2
@ 7:30
Currow V Spa
Kilcummin V Legion

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Round 2

Group A
John Mitchels B v Austin Stacks B @ 7:30
Ballymac B v Kerins O Rahilly's B. @ 8

Group B
St Pat's B v Ardfert B @ 7:30

North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Round 4 @ 7.30
First named has home advantage
Listowel Emmets B v Brosna B
Moyvane B v St Senans B
Beale B v Castleisland Desmonds B

Mid Kerry Junior Football League
sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
@ 7.30
Beaufort entertain Milltown/Castlemaine
An Ghaeltacht play Laune Rangers in Lispole

