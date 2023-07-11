Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies Senior Club Football League

sponsored by Corrib Oil

Finals

Division 1

Southern Gaels 1-10 -v- 0-14 Na Gaeil

Division 3

Finuge/St Senans 3-08 -v- MKL Gaels 6-08

Division 5

Abbeydorney -v- Fossa; Abandoned due to injury

Division 6

Southern Gaels B 2-10 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 1-14

Division 7

Annascaul/Castlegregory 1-07 -v- 3-11 Kerins O'Rahillys

Relegation playoffs

Division 1

Dr Crokes 2-15 -v- 2-17 Rathmore AET

Division 3

Spa 1-08 -v- 1-07 Kilcummin

Back games

Division 2 - Round 3

Beaufort 3-08 -v- 0-05 Corca Dhuibhne

Division 4 - Round 3

Laune Rangers 2-09 -v- 0-08 Austin Stacks

U14s

Div 1

Southern Gaels 3-17 MKL Gaels 2-08

Div 3

Kilcummin 5-03 Churchill 5-11

Div 4

Moyvane 6-09 Glenflesk 5-08

Div 7

Dr Crokes 4-10 Beale 5-01

Laune Rangers 2-08 John Mitchels 4-06

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League

Austin Stacks C 1-11 v Annascaul B 3-10

North Kerry U13 Football League

sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee

Group A

Ballyduff B 0.01 Listowel A 4.13

North Kerry U15 Football League

Division 2

Knock Brosna 3. 10 Duagh 4. 11

Mid Kerry Junior League

Sponsored by Trophy World. Tralee

Keel 2-15. Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-13.

TODAY:

East Kerry Junior Football League

Sponsored by kerry physiotherapy clinic killarney

Round 1

First named at home

Division 1

Rathmore V Glenflesk @ 8

Gneeveguilla V Dr. Crokes @ 7.30

Division 2

@ 7:30

Currow V Spa

Kilcummin V Legion

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League

Round 2

Group A

John Mitchels B v Austin Stacks B @ 7:30

Ballymac B v Kerins O Rahilly's B. @ 8

Group B

St Pat's B v Ardfert B @ 7:30

North Kerry Junior Football League

Sponsored by M.I.G.ie

Round 4 @ 7.30

First named has home advantage

Listowel Emmets B v Brosna B

Moyvane B v St Senans B

Beale B v Castleisland Desmonds B

Mid Kerry Junior Football League

sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

@ 7.30

Beaufort entertain Milltown/Castlemaine

An Ghaeltacht play Laune Rangers in Lispole