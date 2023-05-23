Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition
Div. 2 Final.
Ballymacelligott 2-06 defeated Austin Stacks 0-11
Div. 3 Final.
Castleisland Desmonds 3-12(21) beat Churchill 1-12(15)
Div. 4 semi-finals.
Na Gaeil 1-08 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 3-14
St. Michaels Foilmore 3-12 Castlegregory 2-06
East Region U17 Football League
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Round 4
Division 1
Killarney Legion 3-17 Kenmare Shamrocks 6-13
Division 2
Spa 4 - 11 Firies 4 - 12
Beaufort 1-07 Cordal/Scart 2-24
Currow 1-18 Glenflesk 7-15
Division 3
Kilcummin B 7-16 Kenmare B 2-08
North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 4
Division 1
Listowel 4. 13 Ballyduff 0.09
Division 2
Finuge 3. 13 Nth Gaels 2. 06
Senans 1. 14 Beale 2. 10