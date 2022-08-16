Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Kerry Ladies Football
U15 Championship Quarter-Finals
Group A
Castleisland Desmond's v Abbeydorney 7.00
Group B
Fossa v Austin Stacks 6.30
ISG v Glenflesk 7.45 in St John's school Kenmare
Killarney Legion v Na Gaeil 7.00
Group D
Laune Rangers v Spa 7 in JP O Sullivan Park
East Kerry Junior Football League
Division 2 final
Sponsor: Kerry Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre
Currow home to Firies at 7
There must be a winner on the night
Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League
Division 2 Semi-Final
St. Brendan’s host Causeway @ 6.30