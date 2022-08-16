Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Aug 16, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Ladies Football

U15 Championship Quarter-Finals

Group A
Castleisland Desmond's v Abbeydorney 7.00

Group B
Fossa v Austin Stacks 6.30
ISG v Glenflesk 7.45 in St John's school Kenmare
Killarney Legion v Na Gaeil 7.00

Group D
Laune Rangers v Spa 7 in JP O Sullivan Park

East Kerry Junior Football League
Division 2 final
Sponsor: Kerry Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre
Currow home to Firies at 7
There must be a winner on the night

Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League
Division 2 Semi-Final
St. Brendan’s host Causeway @ 6.30

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

