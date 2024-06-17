Newly elected Ireland South MEP not confident rewetting will only on state-owned lands

A newly elected Ireland South MEP says he’s not confident that rewetting under the Nature Restoration Law will be carried out only on state-owned lands.

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara was elected to the European Parliament last week.

He was reacting to news that EU member states approved the Nature Restoration Law this morning.

Michael McNamara says is cynical of the Government’s statement that rewetting will be carried out only on State-owned lands.

He says he won’t be taking this on face-value and believes there will be an impact on farmers: