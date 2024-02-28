Minister of State says Nature Restoration Law will make it harder to protect properties at risk of flooding

A minister of state says the Nature Restoration Law will make it harder to protect properties at risk of flooding.

Fine Gael TD Patrick O'Donovan, was reacting to the European Parliament approving the law, which gives two years to plan how to re-wild 20 percent of EU’s land and sea by 2030.

11 out of 13 Irish MEPs voted in favour of the change, which aims to restore all ecosystems in the EU by 2050.

Deputy O'Donovan is minister of state with responsibility for the Office of Public Works - which is responsible for flood protection.

He aired his disappointment at Fine Gael MEPs for backing the law; which he says makes it difficult to save properties in flood prone areas.