A Kerry MEP says the European Parliament voting to approve the Nature Restoration Law is a victory for farmers.

Sean Kelly was reacting to the EU approving the law, by a margin of 54 votes; 11 out of 13 Irish MEPs voted in favour of the change.

The Kilcummin native added the Fine Gael MEP’s voted against the European People’s Party stance on the law, as they believed it’s a fair and balanced deal.

Ireland South MEP, Sean Kelly says the ratification will allow farmers to opt into certain schemes on a voluntary basis with funding coming outside of C.A.P (common agricultural policy).

He says it’s a positive result for all interested in preserving biodiversity.