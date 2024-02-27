Advertisement
News

Kerry MEP says vote to approve Nature Restoration Law is a victory for farmers

Feb 27, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP says vote to approve Nature Restoration Law is a victory for farmers
Share this article

A Kerry MEP says the European Parliament voting to approve the Nature Restoration Law is a victory for farmers.

Sean Kelly was reacting to the EU approving the law, by a margin of 54 votes; 11 out of 13 Irish MEPs voted in favour of the change.

The Kilcummin native added the Fine Gael MEP’s voted against the European People’s Party stance on the law, as they believed it’s a fair and balanced deal.

Advertisement

Ireland South MEP, Sean Kelly says the ratification will allow farmers to opt into certain schemes on a voluntary basis with funding coming outside of C.A.P (common agricultural policy).

He says it’s a positive result for all interested in preserving biodiversity.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Education Minister and Kerry TD defends gradual changes to school transport
Advertisement
Gardaí investigate taking of jeep and trailers in Scartaglen and Tralee
Kerry company had no option but to pursue those spreading defamatory lies
Advertisement

Recommended

Ferguson to miss Brighton’s FA Cup trip to Wolves
Education Minister and Kerry TD defends gradual changes to school transport
Gardaí investigate taking of jeep and trailers in Scartaglen and Tralee
Kerry producer wins Irish Food Writers’ Guild Food Award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus