News

Minister urges Kerry homeowners to consider renting rooms as student accommodation

Jun 17, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
The Minister for Further and Higher Education wants to introduce further incentives to encourage homeowners to rent rooms to students.

Patrick O’Donovan is visiting MTU Kerry today on a site visit to the new STEM building which is being constructed on the North Campus.

The new 8,913 metre-squared building will include lecture theatres, classrooms, machinery workshops and laboratory space.

It’s due to be completed by the summer of 2025, and once operational it’s envisaged it will increase the capacity of MTU Kerry by over 400 students.

Minister O’Donovan is urging home owners to provide spare rooms as student accommodation and says current incentives include tax breaks.

